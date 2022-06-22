Phil Mickelson, LIV Golfers Will Be Allowed to Play in 2022 Open Championship

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

As was the case with last week's U.S. Open, LIV Golf players will be permitted to play in the 2022 Open Championship.

According to ESPN, the R&A made the announcement Wednesday, with CEO Martin Slumbers releasing the following statement:

"The Open is golf's original championship, and since it was first played in 1860, openness has been fundamental to its ethos and unique appeal. Players who are exempt or have earned a place through qualifying for The 150th Open in accordance with the entry terms and conditions will be able to compete in the Championship at St. Andrews. We are focused on staging a world class championship in July and celebrating this truly historic occasion for golf. We will invest the proceeds of The Open, as we always do, for the benefit of golf which reflects our purpose to ensure that the sport is thriving 50 years from now."

Slumbers' announcement means the door is open for top LIV Golf stars such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed to take part in the British Open.

The same is true for Brooks Koepka, who is reportedly set to make the leap from the PGA Tour to LIV, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

The 150th Open Championship will run from July 14 to 17 at St. Andrews Links in St. Andrews, Scotland.

LIV Golf, which is backed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, has been luring in big-name PGA Tour players with huge contracts, larger purses, fewer tournaments and shorter tournaments, as they are 54 holes rather than the traditional 72.

The first LIV Golf event took place near London this month and saw 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel win the tournament, as well as $4.75 million.

While Mickelson hasn't done so yet, many of the golfers who left for LIV have resigned from the PGA Tour. In retaliation to the defections, the PGA Tour has suspended all LIV Golf players who left the tour.

Despite the public issues between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, the United States Golf Association permitted LIV golfers to compete in the U.S. Open last week.

Only four of the 14 LIV golfers in the field made the cut, and Johnson had the best finish among them, as he tied for 24th at plus-four.

Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen were among those who missed the cut.

Oosthuizen and Mickelson are the only LIV Golf players with an Open Championship win on their resume, as Oosthuizen won at St. Andrews in 2010 and Mickelson won at Muirfield in 2013.

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick, who remains on the PGA Tour, will look to win much closer to home at St. Andrews next month after winning his first career major at the U.S. Open this month.

Other top golfers expected to be in the mix are Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.