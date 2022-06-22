Julius Francis Says He Wants Mike Tyson Rematch After Viral Video Working Security

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File

Twenty-two years after getting knocked out by Mike Tyson, Julius Francis is open to a shot at redemption.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the 57-year-old former pugilist expressed interest in potentially returning to boxing:

"If there is a promoter that's willing to promote a sanctioned fight, and I never have liked talking about money, but [if] they could come up with a decent offer, then who knows," Francis said.

Specifically, Francis would like to mix it up with Tyson, saying: "I'm going to put it out there. I'm going to say, 'Yes. Yes, we can have a rematch.' I don't know if anybody will watch it, but I'm going to say, 'Yes.'"

Sixteen years after his last professional fight, Francis is back in the news thanks to a viral video of him knocking someone out with one punch while working security outside Boxpark Wembley in London this month (warning: profanity):

Francis told TMZ Sports that while the positive response to his actions has made him feel "vindicated," he lost his security license as a result of the punch.

The London native fought professionally from 1993 to 2006, notching a record of 23-24-1 with 12 wins by way of knockout.

Francis won just two fights following the 2000 loss to Tyson in Manchester, England, and he went on to lose the final 14 fights of his career.

The 55-year-old Tyson, who was widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time in his prime, has not had a pro fight since 2005.

During his illustrious career, Iron Mike went 50-6 with two no contests and won 44 of his fights by knockout.

He held the WBC, WBA, IBF and The Ring heavyweight titles and won the first 37 fights of his career in dominant fashion before a shocking loss to Buster Douglas in 1990.

Tyson did step back in the ring in 2020, taking part in an exhibition fight against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. The eight-round bout went the distance and was ruled a draw, although many came away impressed by Tyson's performance.

It is unclear if Francis is a big enough name to entice Tyson to fight one more time, but given the one-punch knockout ability Francis clearly still possesses, it would perhaps be an entertaining bout.