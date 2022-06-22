NBA Draft Rumors: Last-Minute 2022 Draft Whispers Around All 30 Teams

1 of 3

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

While teams draft prospects, the players themselves have preferences about where they'll land.

If the Orlando Magic take those preferences into account, it sounds like that could solidify Jabari Smith's spot at the top of this draft, as Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported:



"Among Smith and fellow top prospects Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero, Smith and his representatives have long expressed the most enthusiasm about joining the Magic, sources told B/R. Holmgren's and Banchero's camps have operated with greater desires to land elsewhere, according to league personnel familiar with both players."

While talent should almost always be the driving force behind draft decisions—particularly for a rebuilding team like Orlando—this could be a factor that helps differentiate similarly ranked prospects.

For years, we have seen non-destination franchises struggle to retain their top players. If Smith has truly embraced the Magic, and the franchise has rated him as highly (or higher) than Holmgren and Banchero, then Orlando's decision could already be made.

