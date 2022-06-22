NBA Free Agents 2022: Top Rumors and Predictions Before NBA Draft

1 of 3

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Kyrie Irving has between now and June 29 to make a decision on his $36.9 million player option for next season.

Ideally, he and the Brooklyn Nets would sign off a contract extension that keeps him around longer than next season, but a gulf currently sits between them, as B/R's Jake Fischer reported:

"The Brooklyn Nets and the All-Star guard still have ground to cover for both sides to emerge content on extension conversations, sources told B/R. The Nets naturally prefer a shorter-term, incentive-laden agreement that includes benchmarks such as games played, sources said. Irving, having missed significant time because of injuries in recent seasons, has prioritized a longer-term contract."

The Nets and Irving probably both need this to happen. Brooklyn doesn't have the assets needed to find Kevin Durant a better co-star, and Irving would have trouble finding a better basketball situation.

So, who blinks first? Probably Irving. He has simply missed too many games in recent seasons due to injuries and personal decisions for anyone to comfortably offer the kind of contract he is reportedly after.

Prediction: Irving opts in and signs a two-year extension to stay in Brooklyn.

