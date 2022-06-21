Suns' Bismack Biyombo Meets with Pope Francis to Discuss His Foundation's Work

AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Tuesday to discuss humanitarian efforts in his native Congo.

The pope had canceled a planned trip to the Congo and South Sudan for July because of a knee injury, but Biyombo still made sure the meeting took place.

"If he is not feeling good, he can't get on a plane," Biyombo told the Associated Press. "I think if he wouldn't go to Congo, I will bring the Congo to him."

The two met at the Vatican hotel, and Biyombo told the pope about his foundation.

The 29-year-old basketball player formed the Bismack Biyombo Foundation in 2016, which has provided scholarships and helped refurbish schools within the Congo. In March, he announced his entire 2021-22 salary ($1.3 million) would go toward building a hospital in honor of his late father.

Biyombo has spent 11 seasons in the NBA since being drafted seventh overall in 2011.