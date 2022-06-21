Suns' Bismack Biyombo Meets with Pope Francis to Discuss His Foundation's Work

Suns' Bismack Biyombo Meets with Pope Francis to Discuss His Foundation's WorkJune 21, 2022
Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Tuesday to discuss humanitarian efforts in his native Congo.
Bismack Biyombo @bismackbiyombo
Wow, what a day! I can not put into words what a blessing it was being in the presence of Pope Francis. I wish my parents could be here to witness this, but I just know my mom is absolutely happy that I was able to do this and I know my father is beaming from above. Pope Francis <a href="https://t.co/eKYp1qpJnO">pic.twitter.com/eKYp1qpJnO</a>
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“Just being able to be in the presence of the pope, I think it’s a blessing."<br><br>Bismack Biyombo met with Pope Francis to talk about The Bismack Biyombo Foundation and humanitarian efforts benefiting people in the Democratic Republic of Congo. <a href="https://t.co/6p5T7tBIzR">pic.twitter.com/6p5T7tBIzR</a>
The pope had canceled a planned trip to the Congo and South Sudan for July because of a knee injury, but Biyombo still made sure the meeting took place.
"If he is not feeling good, he can't get on a plane," Biyombo told the Associated Press. "I think if he wouldn't go to Congo, I will bring the Congo to him."
The two met at the Vatican hotel, and Biyombo told the pope about his foundation.
The 29-year-old basketball player formed the Bismack Biyombo Foundation in 2016, which has provided scholarships and helped refurbish schools within the Congo. In March, he announced his entire 2021-22 salary ($1.3 million) would go toward building a hospital in honor of his late father.
Biyombo has spent 11 seasons in the NBA since being drafted seventh overall in 2011.