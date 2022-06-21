Steelers News: Larry Ogunjobi Agrees to 1-Year Contract After Bengals Stint

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed veteran defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

Ogunjobi spent the 2021 season with the Cincinnati Bengals, helping the team reach the Super Bowl.

The news comes after Ogunjobi's reported three-year, $40.5 million deal with the Chicago Bears fell through in March because of a failed physical. The Charlotte product injured his foot during a playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders and underwent surgery.

Ogunjobi appeared in 16 games for the Bengals last season, recording seven sacks, 49 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and 16 quarterback hits. He also appeared in just one playoff game, posting a fumble recovery.

The 28-year-old began his career with the Cleveland Browns, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. He spent four seasons with the franchise and posted 5.5 sacks in each of the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Ogunjobi joins a defensive tackle unit that includes Cameron Heyward, Tyson Alualu, Montravius Adams, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Carlos Davis, Daniel Archibong and Donovan Jeter. He should be a depth option for the Steelers and an upgrade to the defensive line.

Here's a fact about Ogunjobi, too: He's the player who pushed Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph down during an altercation with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett a couple of years ago. They're now teammates.

Ogunjobi is just one of a number of offseason additions for the Steelers, joining quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, linebacker Myles Jack, offensive linemen Mason Cole and James Daniels, and cornerback Levi Wallace.

Pittsburgh also drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett, wide receiver George Pickens, defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal and wide receiver Calvin Austin III this offseason.