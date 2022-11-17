Eagles' Updated Defensive Depth Chart After Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph Contracts

Elsa/Getty Images

A day after the Philadelphia Eagles signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph, they agreed to a one-year deal with Ndamukong Suh, per multiple reports.

The Eagles are currently without rookie interior lineman Jordan Davis and are fresh off a disappointing loss to the Washington Commanders in which their run defense looked suspect. Joseph and Suh should help patch that up.

The team's current defensive depth chart now looks as follows:

LDE: Brandon Graham, Robert Quinn

LDT: Fletcher Cox, Ndamukong Suh, Milton Williams

RDT: Javon Hargrave, Linval Joseph

RDE: Josh Sweat, Quinn

WLB: Kyzir White, Shaun Bradley

MLB: T.J. Edwards, Nakobe Dean

SLB: Haasson Reddick, Patrick Johnson

LCB: Darius Slay, Zech McPhearson

SS: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, K'Von Wallace

FS: Marcus Epps, Reed Blankenship

RCP: James Bradberry, Josh Jobe

NB: Josiah Scott

IR: DT Jordan Davis, DT Marlon Tuipulotu, NB Avonte Maddox

Suh has played 12 NFL seasons for the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's made five Pro Bowls, three All-Pro first teams and two All-Pro second teams.

The 35-year-old made it to the Super Bowl with the 2018 Rams and 2020 Bucs, winning a Lombardi Trophy with the latter. He has amassed 590 tackles and 70.5 sacks over his career. He had 27 tackles (seven for a loss) and six sacks last year.

On June 20, Suh said on ESPN's NFL Live that he was still interested in playing but that the Bucs appeared to be out of the picture. He added on Twitter one day later that playing for the Las Vegas Raiders "could be fun."

Later that afternoon, Tyler Dragon of USA Today reported there was mutual interest between the Raiders and Suh in addition to ongoing talks between the him and the Minnesota Vikings.

The 2009 Heisman Trophy finalist's best days may be behind him, but he's still a productive defensive lineman who has never missed a game because of injury and started all 17 games last year.

Adding Suh is a big win for the 8-1 Eagles. He'll fortify their defensive front seven in their pursuit of a Super Bowl title.