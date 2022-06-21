Knicks Rumors: NY 'Much More Active' in Trade Talks Ahead of 2022 NBA Draft

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The New York Knicks need to make some upgrades this summer following a disappointing 2021-22 season, and it appears the franchise is wasting no time in exploring the trade market.

The Knicks are "much more active" in trade talks ahead of the 2022 NBA draft, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Tuesday on NBA Today.

"Several executives have told me the Knicks, the New York Knicks sitting at [pick] 11, I believe, are much more active than typically around this time," Lowe said. "And connected to that, the Pacers—having gone into a rebuild mode with the [Domantas] Sabonis-Tyrese Haliburton trade—they got a lot of players, a lot of veteran players, a couple anyway in Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner that are pretty coveted around the league. There's been some noise linking Brogdon to the Knicks and other teams. I think that noise is pretty legitimate."

Lowe's report comes after The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the Knicks were among the teams interested in acquiring Brogdon from the Pacers. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer also reported the franchise is going to try and clear $25 million in cap space to make a run at Jalen Brunson this offseason.

SNY's Ian Begley also reported that the Knicks "have talked about offering multiple first-round picks in a package" for the No. 4 selection in the 2022 draft, which is currently held by the Sacramento Kings.

Begley noted that Purdue's Jaden Ivey, who is widely considered the best point guard available in this year's draft, could be a target for the Knicks if they make a deal for the No. 4 pick.

Ivey had an impressive sophomore season for the Boilermakers, averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 36 games while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 35.8 percent from deep.

The Knicks are in desperate need of a point guard, so it's no surprise they're exploring options.

New York signed Kemba Walker to a two-year deal in August 2021 after he agreed to a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder. While the franchise had hoped he would have a positive impact, he struggled mightily during the 2021-22 season.

Walker, 32, averaged 11.6 points, the lowest scoring output of his career, in addition to 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 40.3 percent from the floor and 36.7 percent from deep in 37 games.

The Knicks and Walker eventually agreed to sideline him for the remainder of the season in February. He has one year remaining on his contract before becoming a free agent.

New York also utilized Derrick Rose during the 2021-22 season, but he appeared in just 26 games before missing the remainder of the year with an ankle injury. He is under contract with the Knicks next season and has a club option for the 2023-24 campaign.

With Walker and Rose sidelined for much of the season, the Knicks relied on Alec Burks at point guard. They need a better option next season if they hope to make it back to the playoffs.

Luckily for Knicks fans, it seems like the franchise is going to do anything possible to address it's point guard situation this summer.