Usos Defeat Street Profits, Retain WWE Tag Team Titles at Money in the Bank 2022

The Usos defeated The Street Profits at Money in the Bank on Saturday to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Following a slow start, both teams unleashed hell to wake up what had been a quiet crowd. The Street Profits looked to have the match won after the electric chair into the blockbuster, but Jey Uso was able to kick out.

The finish saw the Usos hit the 1-D on Montez Ford to get the pin, but it looked like Ford had his shoulder off the mat as the referee made the count.

Jimmy and Jey Uso entered the pay-per-view as the dominant tag team in WWE, holding both the SmackDown and Raw Tag Team Championships.

They won the SmackDown tag titles way back in July 2021 and added the Raw titles by beating RK-Bro in a unification match on the May 20 edition of the blue brand.

While the team of Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura posed a threat to The Usos after that, Jimmy and Jey managed to retain thanks to an intervention by Sami Zayn.

It wasn't long after that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins established themselves as the brothers' next challengers by beating them in a championship contender's match on June 6.

The Profits scored the victory by count-out, which meant The Usos would have to put their titles on the line against them at MITB.

It was already clear at that point that the titleholders had their hands full, but they found themselves in an even more vulnerable position a couple of weeks before the PPV.

Dawkins pulled off a minor upset by beating Jey in a singles match on Raw, giving The Street Profits a ton of momentum ahead of Money in the Bank.

On top of that, The Usos were already well aware of their rivals being only the second tag team in WWE history to have held the NXT, Raw and SmackDown tag titles.

The Street Profits were arguably The Usos' toughest opponents to date, but the Bloodline members still managed to retain, inching closer to a year-long reign as SmackDown tag team champions.

