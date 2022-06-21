Bulls Rumors: Rudy Gobert Trade Buzz with Jazz 'Overstated' Ahead of 2022 NBA Draft

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

If the Chicago Bulls are interested in acquiring Rudy Gobert, they are apparently doing a good job of keeping it a secret.

Per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, rumblings of the Bulls' trade interest in the three-time All-Star have been "overstated" to this point.

There has been speculation about Gobert's future with the Utah Jazz since the team's first-round playoff loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

B/R's Jake Fischer reported last week that the Bulls "remain invested in finding the optimal frontcourt lynchpin" with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

"Chicago continues to explore the trade market for two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, sources said. It has registered interest in Rudy Gobert, but the Bulls do not appear willing to include Patrick Williams alongside Vucevic in a trade package for Gobert," Fischer wrote.

LaVine is expected to re-sign with the Bulls when free agency begins, per Fischer.

There hasn't been any strong indication that the Jazz are eager to move on from Gobert. Fischer said on the June 16 episode of his podcast (h/t NBC Sports' Kurt Helin) that a deal involving the star center has no better than 60/40 odds because if the Jazz "don’t find a package back that they think is worth, I think they’re very happy to keep him."

Utah is still searching for a new head coach after Quin Snyder stepped down on June 5. The Jazz have reached the playoffs in six consecutive seasons but haven't advanced past the Western Conference semifinals during that span.

Gobert has three guaranteed years and a $46.7 million player option for 2025-26 remaining on his contract. The 29-year-old averaged 15.6 points and 14.7 rebounds per game in 66 starts last season.

According to Johnson, trading for Gobert would "run contrary" to what Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has said about wanting to maintain continuity with their main core.

The Bulls did show tremendous upside during the regular season. They were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference as late as Feb. 25 before injuries started to decimate their roster.

Chicago ultimately fell to the No. 6 seed in the East and lost in five games to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.