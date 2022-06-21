Yankees' Aaron Judge, Dodgers' Mookie Betts Top 1st 2022 MLB All-Star Game Update

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge could be headed to his fourth All-Star Game after leading the first update of fan voting with 1,512,368 votes.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts leads National League hitters with 1,446,050 votes. These races could be significant in the new voting format, which features two phases.

Only the top vote-getters in each league clinch a spot as an All-Star starter. For the remaining spots, the top two at each position (six in the outfield) move on to a second phase where fans will get to choose the starters at every position from each league.

Here is the latest breakdown at each position:

The first phase of voting ends June 30.

Judge is dominating voting in the American League and rightfully so during an impressive season. The outfielder leads the majors with 25 home runs and 55 runs scored alongside 50 RBI and a .301 batting average. He is a favorite for the AL MVP while helping the Yankees to an MLB-best 50-17 record.

Though he is the only Yankees player to lead the vote at his position, outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and catcher Jose Trevino would advance to the second phase based on Tuesday's numbers.

The Toronto Blue Jays are also well represented on the ballots. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette and catcher Alejandro Kirk lead their positions after the first release.

In the NL, Betts holds an edge over Ronald Acuna Jr. (who has nearly 1.4 million votes) in the outfield, while designated hitter Bryce Harper is the only other NL player over 1 million votes. Harper has played a few games in the outfield this year but has primarily become a DH while posting a .326 average and league-leading .622 slugging percentage.

The battle at first base also remains one to watch as Paul Goldschmidt with his NL-best .339 batting average tries to hold off Pete Alonso, who leads the league in home runs (19) and RBI (64).