Steve Kerr Didn't Think Warriors Could Win the NBA Championship Before Season Started

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

It turns out not even Steve Kerr was sure the Golden State Warriors could win another championship.

During the Warriors' championship parade Monday, Kerr admitted to having his doubts about whether the team could bring home its fourth ring:

To be fair to Kerr, it's not hard to see why he'd be skeptical. The Warriors had missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, dealing with significant injuries to their group of over-30 stars along the way. Young players like Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, who turned out to be vital playoff contributors, were unproven on the sport's biggest stages.

Instead, Kerr helped navigate Golden State through another regular season that was not particularly injury-free. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson each missed at least 18 games during the regular season; the trio shared the floor only three times before the playoffs.

Golden State wound up getting healthy at the perfect time, and the Warriors' trio of superstars used their decade together to pick up right back where they left off.