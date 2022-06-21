Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Says He Models Game After Davante Adams, Reggie Wayne, More

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When it comes to perfecting his performance, Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb tries to be a student of the game.

Lamb explained Tuesday on the Open Mike podcast (at the 27:40 mark) how he's "always picking brains from the guys that are very experienced and guys that I actually look up to."

The 2021 Pro Bowler recounted a conversation he had with Odell Beckham Jr. that helped him develop in the NFL and said he was eager to build a rapport with Beckham. He also cited Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, Reggie Wayne and Pierre Garcon as wideouts from whom he tried to model his game.

Through two seasons, Lamb has caught 153 passes for 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns. During that time, he had to share the spotlight a bit with Amari Cooper. With Cooper now a member of the Cleveland Browns, the 23-year-old is the clear No. 1 option in Dallas' passing game.

There's little reason to think Lamb won't rise to the occasion, and in due time, he's likely to be an exemplar for the next generation of pass-catchers coming into the league.