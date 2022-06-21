Seahawks' DK Metcalf Says His Goal Is to Win Olympic Gold Medal

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

One year after attempting to qualify for the Tokyo Games, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf said he is still intent on making it to the Olympics.

Appearing on Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls, Metcalf said he will "for sure" compete in track and field events again with the goal of "trying to make the Olympics" and win a gold medal (starts at 10:48 mark):

Speaking to B/R's Taylor Rooks in February, Metcalf said he will train in the 2023 offseason with the goal of making it to the Olympics in 2024. He noted the 100- and 60-meter dashes, though the latter is not an event in the Games.

Metcalf's track skills jumped out to NFL fans during the 2020 season. The 24-year-old hit a maximum speed of 22.6 mph and ran 114.8 yards to chase down Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker after an interception in a Week 7 game.

Metcalf parlayed that into competing in the men's 100 meters at the USA Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open in May 2021 in an attempt to qualify for the U.S. Olympic trials.

In a field of 17 entrants, Metcalf's 10.36-second time ranked 15th. The Athletic noted he needed to finish in 10.05 seconds "with a legal tailwind of no more than two meters per second" to qualify for the trials.

While Metcalf continues to think about his Olympic dreams, he will also keep causing havoc on the football field. The Ole Miss alum has 3,170 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns in 49 career games.