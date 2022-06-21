NBA Rumors: Mike D'Antoni to Meet with Michael Jordan About Hornets HC Opening

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After being spurned by Kenny Atkinson, the Charlotte Hornets are back to work trying to find a new head coach.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Hornets governor Michael Jordan will meet with Mike D'Antoni on Tuesday about the team's head-coaching vacancy.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.