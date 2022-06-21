Collin Morikawa Denies Golfer Will Leave PGA Tour for LIV Despite Rumors

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Collin Morikawa will not become the latest PGA Tour golfer to defect for LIV Golf.

"The rumors about Collin are categorically false," Morikawa's agent, Andrew Kipper, added to Dan Rapaport of Golf Digest.

Last week, Jeff Kimber of Golf Monthly reported that a group of golfers, including Morikawa, were considering a move to LIV. Brooks Koepka, one of the names on that list, became the latest defector Tuesday, per Mark Schlabach of ESPN.

Abraham Ancer is also reportedly set to join the fledging golf tour.

