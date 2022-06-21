Serena Williams Enters 2022 Wimbledon Unseeded; Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal at 1-2

Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Cash App

Serena Williams will be at the All England Club for the 2022 Wimbledon tournament, but she'll look to make her mark as an unseeded wild card.

The seedings for the men's and women's bracket were released Tuesday, and Williams expectedly failed to draw a seed after her yearlong absence from the sport. She has not played competitive tennis since withdrawing in the first round of last year's Wimbledon, causing her to fall to No. 1,223 in the world.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal sit as the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, on the men's side of the bracket. Daniil Medvedev, the world's top-ranked player, is not eligible to compete at Wimbledon after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine. World No. 2 Alexander Zverev is dealing with an ankle injury and will not participate.

Wimbledon seedings are determined by official rankings.

Draws for the tournament will be held Friday, a day that could prove critical for Williams as she looks to get back into major championship form. Likewise, her wild-card status will likely cast fear into seeded opponents who will hope to avoid the 23-time Grand Slam winner in the early rounds.

By virtue of landing the top two seeds, Nadal and Djokovic would not meet until a potential matchup in the finals.

Nadal defeated Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open on his way to winning a record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros. Djokovic was barred from the Australian Open over his COVID-19 vaccination status and lost in France, leaving him halfway through the Grand Slam schedule without a title.

With Nadal having won the first two majors of the season, he has a two-championship lead over Djokovic for the all-time record.