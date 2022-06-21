Windhorst: Nets Don't Want to Pay Kyrie Irving 'Long,' 'Fully Guaranteed' Contract

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly aren't interested in signing guard Kyrie Irving to a long-term contract.

On Tuesday's episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said he has heard the Nets don't want to pay Irving a "long, massive contract that's fully guaranteed."

Despite that, Windhorst suggested that the Nets may still want Kyrie on the team, and he may still be with the organization next season.

Irving has a $36.5 million player option for next season, meaning he could opt in, opt out and test free agency, or opt out and sign a new deal with the Nets.

