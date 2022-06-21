Debating What Is the Best Jon Moxley Match of the Last Decade

1 of 5

The first contender on this countdown may also be the most polarizing.

The main event of the first AEW Full Gear PPV in November 2019, the Lights Out match against Kenny Omega was the culmination of six months of punishment dealt to The Best Bout Machine by the relentless Moxley.

It was the first real grudge match in the company's history and promised to be very violent. It did not disappoint.

With the result not officially counting toward the competitors' win-loss record, Moxley and Omega unleashed hell on each other. There were mousetraps, barbed wire and broken glass, which The Cleaner put into the mouth of his opponent.

In the end, it would be Omega's own overzealousness that proved costly as he attempted a Phoenix Splash onto his opponent, only to crash on the unforgiving wood of the ring that he had left exposed himself. The Paradigm Shift from Moxley won it from there.

The match is a masterpiece of brutality in that it escalates with every spot. This is not a generic brawl in which guys meander around the ring hitting each other with weapons. It is an expertly crafted epic that paid off the hottest feud in AEW and set the bar incredibly high for all the hardcore battles that followed.

Was some of it a bit over the top, such as the barbed-wire bedframe spot? Absolutely, but that does not detract from everything else Moxley and Omega accomplished in the match.

For a guy still relatively fresh off his WWE run and looking to redefine himself as a no-nonsense ass-kicker, this was an essential bout on Moxley's resume.