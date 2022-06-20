Ndamukong Suh: Buccaneers Appear to Be 'Out of the Picture;' Wants to Keep Playing

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ndamukong Suh will apparently have to suit up for a different team to continue his career in 2022.

The defensive tackle said Monday during an appearance on NFL Live (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter) that it "looks like" the Tampa Bay Buccaneers "are out of the picture" when it comes to his destinations.

Suh also said he wants to continue playing.

