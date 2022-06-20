Rockets Rumors: Kevin Porter Jr. and Jae'Sean Tate Seeking New Contracts

Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

Two young building blocks for the Houston Rockets are reportedly looking for contract extensions as the NBA's offseason gets fully underway.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported representatives for both Jae’Sean Tate and Kevin Porter Jr., who are both eligible for contract extensions this offseason, have approached the front office about signing longer deals.

"Their cap outlook will be clearer following the draft and free agency," Iko wrote. "However, the hope is they’ll get something done with both of them."

Their situations are not entirely the same.

Porter was a first-round pick in 2019 and is eligible to sign a rookie-scale extension this offseason. He can agree to a multiyear deal until the day before the 2022-23 campaign starts but would become a restricted free agent if he and the Rockets were unable to agree on something in that timeframe.

As for Tate, he joined the Rockets as a free agent in 2020. That gives the team until next summer to come to terms on an agreement with him, which provides the flexibility to wait until the cap outlook is clearer following free agency and the draft.

While Houston was just 20-62 this past season, both Porter and Tate have shown flashes that they can be contributors for a contending team down the line.

Porter averaged 15.6 points, 6.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game this season while connecting on 37.5 percent of his three-pointers. He can handle the ball, provide scoring in bunches and facilitate as needed and could continue to develop alongside Jalen Green in the backcourt.

Tate was an undrafted free agent but has been a pleasant surprise for the Rockets as someone who can impact the game in a number of ways and defend multiple positions.

The Ohio State product averaged 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game and started 77 of the 78 contests he appeared in during the 2021-22 campaign. He isn't a franchise-altering player but someone who can be an important role player even for a contender who battles on the boards and provides secondary scoring.

It seems they both want to remain with Houston for the foreseeable future and could take a step toward doing just that with contract extensions this offseason.