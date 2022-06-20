NBA Draft 2022 Rumors: Grizzlies Involved in Trade Talks for Kings' No. 4 Pick

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly among the teams targeting the No. 4 overall pick in Thursday's draft for a chance to take Jaden Ivey, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Memphis has "tried to get in the mix" for the pick, which is being shopped by the Sacramento Kings. Stein projected this type of trade would require the team to part with either Brandon Clarke or Dillon Brooks.

The Grizzlies currently own the No. 22 and No. 29 picks in the first round plus the 17th pick in the second round.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski previously reported the Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks and Washington Wizards are among the teams looking to trade up to No. 4 to draft Ivey.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Kings have a "steep price" set on the pick and are comfortable staying put if needed.

Ivey could be a difference-maker in the NBA as an All-American who averaged 17.3 points per game for Purdue last season. With his athleticism and improved shooting, he could be an elite scorer at the next level.

The fourth pick could also be an opportunity to land Keegan Murray, Shaedon Sharpe or even one of the top three if Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith or Paolo Banchero have a slight slide on draft night.

These players would provide a significant boost for the Grizzlies, which are looking to take the next step toward contention after losing in the second round of the playoffs this season.

Ja Morant emerged as an MVP candidate for the squad that finished 56-26 during the regular season, while Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., De'Anthony Melton and others can be key parts of an exciting young core. The problem is it's difficult to locate more young talent outside of the lottery.

An aggressive move in the draft could be what the organization needs to build a consistent winner.