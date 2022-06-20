Jerami Grant Trade Rumors: Pistons Eyed Bogdan Bogdanovic; Hawks 'Cool to the Idea'

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Atlanta Hawks were "cool to the idea" of acquiring Jerami Grant from the Detroit Pistons for Bogdan Bogdanovic and the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Stein reported the Pistons were the more interested of the two parties in the swap. He previously reported that the Hawks "continue to register" interest in Grant.

Grant is on an expiring deal—he's due to earn just under $21 million in 2022-23—and re-signing him to a market-level contract might not be a sound investment for a team that's years away from contention. At 28, the 6'8" forward is a much better fit on a team that's built for the playoffs.

Irrespective of their interest level in his services, Grant would be a nice fit on the Hawks in the event John Collins is shipped out of town.

Collins has been the subject of trade speculation for months, and Stein reported the percentage he's dealt "is as high as it's ever been." Assuming he's willing to occupy the kind of role he had with the Denver Nuggets, Grant would be a great replacement in the frontcourt.

Granted, he may not be too keen on that idea given how much of the ball he has seen in Detroit. His usage rate through two years with the Pistons is 27.2 percent, significantly higher than the 16.1 percent clip he had at his previous stops, per Basketball Reference.

But it's doubtful any other team would be willing to use Grant in the same way the Pistons have been. Franchises with postseason ambitions will presumably already have a No. 1 scoring option.

With the Nuggets, Grant was an effective three-and-D role player on a team that won 46 games and reached the Western Conference Finals. With the Pistons, he saw his individual numbers skyrocket, albeit on a team that registered 43 wins over a two-year span.

After his experience in the Motor City, the former scenario might sound a bit more enticing than it did when he left Denver.