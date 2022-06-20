Report: LIV Golf's Patrick Reed Would Love to Give PGA Tour 'a Big Middle Finger'

David Cannon/Getty Images

Patrick Reed had several reasons for joining LIV Golf that go beyond just the money attached to the Saudi Arabia-backed organization.

According to a report by ESPN's Mark Schlabach, Kevin Van Valkenburg and Paolo Uggetti, Reed's family has long disliked the PGA Tour.

"The Reeds have a miserable relationship with the PGA Tour," a source said. "I know nothing would make them happier than giving the Tour a big middle finger ... he's been playing the Saudi International on the European Tour for years now and loves it. He has great relationships over there."

Reed announced earlier this month he was joining LIV Golf, just days after the PGA Tour said all competitors in the new organization would be suspended for tour events.

The 31-year-old has nine wins recognized by the PGA Tour, including the 2018 Masters, but his career has featured some up-and-downs. He has dealt with multiple rules controversies in PGA Tour events, and he was surprisingly left off the 2021 Ryder Cup team.

The 2022 season also didn't start as well as Reed might have hoped, as he missed four cuts in his first 12 starts. The lack of guaranteed money on the PGA Tour likely made LIV Golf even more appealing, and he eventually agreed to a multimillion-dollar deal, per James Corrigan of the Telegraph.

Adding these issues to an already negative relationship, Reed's choice was seemingly an easy one.