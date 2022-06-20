Cavs Rumors: Collin Sexton Cleared from Injury; Execs Think Contract May Reach $20M

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Collin Sexton has reportedly "made a complete recovery" as he prepares to enter restricted free agency, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard needed surgery to repair a torn left meniscus in November, ending his 2021-22 season after just 11 games. Now that he is clear to return to basketball activities, he is an intriguing player this offseason.

According to Charania, rival executives expect Sexton to make about $20 million per year on his next contract.

The Cavaliers will have an opportunity to match any offer made to the 23-year-old, but the price tag could cause complications.

Sexton was the Cavs' leading scorer in 2020-21, averaging 24.3 points with 4.4 assists per game. The 2018 lottery pick was seemingly a clear part of the team's future in a backcourt alongside Darius Garland.

The circumstances changed in 2021-22, with Garland emerging as a lead guard who earned an All-Star selection. Garland is eligible for a maximum extension this offseason, while Kevin Love ($28.9 million), Jarrett Allen ($20 million), Caris LeVert ($18.8 million) and Lauri Markkanen ($16.5 million) already have high-priced contracts for 2022-23.

Sexton also struggled last season, averaging just 16.0 points and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 24.4 percent from three-point range. That's from a small sample size, but the Cavaliers looked better without him as they finished 44-38 with the ninth-best record in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland didn't have more than 22 wins in any of the previous three years.

Other teams will clearly show a lot of interest in Sexton, who has proved to be an elite scorer when healthy. With his injury issues apparently behind him, the former Alabama star could be a go-to option for someone in 2022-23.