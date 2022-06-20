NBA Fans Post Kyrie Irving in Lakers, Clippers and More Team Jerseys amid Nets Rumors

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA fans are wasting no time picturing Kyrie Irving in a new uniform after rumors about a potential split with the Brooklyn Nets.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the two sides are at an "impasse" for a new contract, with the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks among potential suitors if the guard becomes available.

Social media is ready for Irving to change jerseys:

Irving could be a free agent if he declines his $36.9 million player option for 2022-23.

Kyrie responded to the reports with a cryptic clip from The Wire:

It was a tumultuous 2021-22 season for the seven-time All-Star after he entered the year with high expectations.

With Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden on the roster, the Nets were a top contender to win the NBA title. However, Irving missed much of the season because his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 meant he couldn't play home games under New York City's COVID guidelines, and he played just 29 regular-season games. Harden was traded in February for a package that included Ben Simmons, who did not appear in a game for Brooklyn.

The Nets ended in seventh place in the Eastern Conference before being swept out of the first round by the Boston Celtics.

Irving posted strong numbers when on the court, averaging 27.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. His 41.8 three-point percentage was the highest mark of his career.

The 30-year-old could be on the move this offseason, changing teams for the fourth time in seven years. Despite the many question marks, it appears several fanbases would welcome the superstar with open arms.