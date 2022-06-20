Pacers Trade Rumors: Knicks, Wizards Eye Malcolm Brogdon; Hornets Eye Myles Turner

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers are reportedly exploring the trade market for guard Malcolm Brogdon and center Myles Turner ahead of the 2022 NBA draft.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards are among the teams interested in Brogdon, and the Charlotte Hornets have reached out about acquiring Turner.

The Wizards have the No. 10 pick in Thursday's draft; the Knicks pick at No. 11. It's unclear if either of those selections has been put on the table for Indiana, which has the No. 6 selection.

Brogdon agreed to a two-year, $45 million extension with the Pacers in October. He will not be eligible for free agency until 2025, which could give some teams concern given the injury-plagued nature of his career.

In six NBA seasons, Brogdon has played 70 games just once—all the way back during his rookie campaign. The five subsequent seasons have seen Brogdon play an average of 51.6 games per year, including a career-low 36 in 2021-22.

“I want to be here,” Brogdon told reporters at his season-ending press conference. “I feel like I’ve built a home here. They’ve paid me here and extended me here. And I fit. I like Carlisle, I like the coaching staff and I love my teammates. This is a player’s league, but a lot of time we don’t make the decisions. So for me it’s about getting healthy, getting better this summer and coming back ready.”

If Brogdon returns next season, he'd be doing so in an off-ball role after the Pacers acquired Tyrese Haliburton from the Sacramento Kings at the deadline.

The Haliburton deal shipped out Domantas Sabonis, which seemingly meant Turner was safe from a trade after years of rumors. Indiana has no obvious replacement for Turner on its roster, and the 26-year-old would fit with the team's long-term plan to getting back in playoff contention.

The Hornets are virtually certain to acquire a veteran center this offseason after struggling mightily at interior defense throughout last season. Turner will be on a long wishlist of potential fits that could also include Rudy Gobert and Clint Capela.

Charlotte has picks Nos. 12 and 14 in the first round of the draft.