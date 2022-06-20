NBA Rumors: Kings, Hawks Discuss John Collins Trade; No. 4 Draft Pick Not Involved

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings have reportedly discussed acquiring Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins ahead of the 2022 NBA draft.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Kings would not be including the No. 4 pick in Thursday's draft in a Collins trade.

The Hawks have explored Collins trades off and on for years, although they have yet to deal him. Collins signed a five-year, $125 million extension last offseason, but he was once again the subject of trade speculation around the trade deadline.

Hawks CEO Steve Koonin recently dismissed Collins trade rumors during an appearance on the Dukes & Bell Show, saying "I would say it starts with Bull and ends with..." before trailing off.

With that said, there have been so many Collins trade rumors—and so many different reporters making similar suggestions—that it would be a surprise if the Hawks weren't at least open to a trade.

The Kings would not be the most seamless fit, as they just traded for Domantas Sabonis at the deadline and already have Richaun Holmes on the roster. Even if Holmes were part of a trade for Collins, a Sabonis-Collins frontcourt seems like a potential defensive disaster.

Sacramento could offer up the expiring contract of Harrison Barnes as part of a deal, which would give Atlanta some wing help and long-term salary relief. The Hawks spent last offseason trying to build upon their 2021 Eastern Conference Finals appearance, so adding the older, lesser player in Barnes feels like an unlikely solution.