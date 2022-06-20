5 Fights We Need to See After UFC on ESPN 37

0 of 5

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

UFC on ESPN 37 went down over the weekend in Austin, Texas, and it can safely be called one of the most entertaining Fight Night events of the year.

The 13-fight event, which tied the record for most knockouts on a single UFC card at eight, was topped by a featherweight contender clash between destructive knockout puncher Josh Emmett and slick boxing specialist Calvin Kattar. It was as good as we all hoped it would be as Emmett defeated Kattar by split decision in a bloody, Fight of the Night-winning scrap.

Co-headlining honors were supposed to go to lightweight veterans Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and Joe Lauzon. When a last-minute Lauzon injury derailed that plan, a welterweight fight between Kevin Holland and Tim Means moved into the co-main event spot. Holland, a former middleweight, announced himself as a possible welterweight contender with a slick submission in Round 2.

Elsewhere on the card, we saw impressive finishes from middleweights Joaquin Buckley and Gregory Rodrigues, who stopped Albert Duraev and Julian Marquez respectively, and surging bantamweight contender Adrian Yanez, who scored an undeniably satisfying TKO win over Tony Kelley.

The card opened the door to a host of exciting possible matchups. Keep scrolling for the ones we're hoping to see when the dust has settled.