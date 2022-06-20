Seahawks Rumors: DT Bryan Mone Agrees to 2-Year, $12M Contract Extension

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks and defensive tackle Bryan Mone reportedly agreed to a two-year, $12 million extension Monday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the deal includes a $1.5 million signing bonus.

Mone spent his first three NFL seasons in Seattle after signing as an undrafted free agent. He's appeared in 28 games, largely as a backup, but saw a significant increase in action during the 2021 season. The Michigan product made his first five NFL starts and set career highs in tackles (35) and sacks (1.5). His 14 games played also matched his total from his first two NFL seasons combined.

While Mone's counting stats were the highest of his career, advanced numbers might categorize this as an overpay. Pro Football Focus gave Mone a grade of just 48.9 last season, which would rank him as a replacement-level player. It's the second time in three years PFF gave him a grade below 50.

Mone will also be coming back to a Seahawks front seven that became even more loaded this offseason when they acquired Shelby Harris and signed Quinton Jefferson. Al Woods and Poona Ford are slated as the expected starters at the two defensive tackle spots.