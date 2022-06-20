Terry McLaurin Rumors: Commanders Tried to 'Intensify' Contract Talks, Won't Trade WR

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders reportedly have no plans to trade receiver Terry McLaurin and will keep trying to work out an extension, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:

"Washington has made it clear they're not going to trade McLaurin; they want to get something done. I'm told they tried to really intensify their talks last week when he was gone from minicamp. They were hopeful to even maybe get something done and bring him in on that final day. So they were trading some contract proposals...didn't quite get there. Now it appears there's a lull in the action, so they've got about five weeks or so before training camp to try to get something done and they will make efforts there."

McLaurin is seeking a new deal as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract. He skipped the team's mandatory minicamp, which could result in a fine of $93,085.

The 26-year-old has a $2.79 million base salary in 2022.

