    Draymond Green Jokes About Warriors Parade Rumor: 'I’m Going to Stay at the Crib'

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJune 20, 2022

    AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

    Draymond Green is apparently only going to the Golden State Warriors' victory parade if he gets a chance to speak.

    The team is celebrating its NBA title during a parade through San Francisco on Monday, but there won't be a public rally where players give speeches, per Kylen Mills of KRON 4 News. Green joked this is enough to stay home:

    Draymond Green @Money23Green

    Nobody speaking at the parade? Yeah I think I’m going to stay at the crib 🤷🏿‍♂️

    Draymond has never been afraid to speak his mind, including on-court taunting or discussing the NBA Finals every step of the way on his podcast. He has continued to talk trash on Twitter following the Warriors' clinching Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

    It seems the four-time All-Star rarely misses the opportunity to talk if someone will let him.

    Without a rally, Green might as well skip the whole event Monday.

