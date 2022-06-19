US Open Golf Purse 2022: Prize Money Payout for Top Players on Final Leaderboard

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

It was a tense end to the weekend at the 2022 U.S. Open, with the final four holes becoming must-see TV. At the end of it all, British golfer Matthew Fitzpatrick emerged with his first major win.

After three rounds and heading into Sunday, Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris held a one-stroke lead. Neither had a win on the PGA Tour heading into this week's U.S. Open at The Country Club Brookline, Massachusetts; Zalatoris came oh-so-close at the PGA Championship before Justin Thomas' come-from-behind victory.

Once again, Zalatoris put up a valiant effort at the U.S. Open. He was one shot ahead of Fitzpatrick with six holes to play, until Fitzpatrick birdied on No. 13 and No. 15.

On No. 18, Zalatoris had a chance to tie Fitzpatrick at 6 under. However, as Fitzpatrick watched on nervously, Zalatoris curved his putt just past the hole from 14 feet away, ensuring Fitzpatrick's first major win.

It was the first time the U.S. Open was held at Brookline since 1988, and that served Fitzpatrick extremely well. He had won the U.S. Amateur on the course in 2013 when he was 18 years old and he now joins Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win that tournament and the U.S. Open on the same course. (Nicklaus, of course, did it at Pebble Beach.)

Originally from England, Fitzpatrick, now 27, rose to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking following that 2013 win at The Country Club.

He attended Northwestern University before deciding to focus on his amateur golf career, turning pro after the 2014 U.S. Open and earning his first pro win just one year later at the 2015 British Masters.

He is the first Englishman to win the U.S. Open since 2013.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler tied Zalatoris for second place at the U.S. Open at 5 under. Defending U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm finished tied for 12th. Rory McIlroy, who was looking for his first major win since 2014, finished tied for fifth with Collin Morikawa.

There was a lot on the table at Brookline. At last year's U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, the USGA awarded $12.5 million in total prize money.

This year, the purse is up to an eye-popping $17.5 million, and Fitzpatrick will take home $3.15 million.

Let's take a look at how the prize money payout looks for the final leaderboard. The 81 players who missed the cut, including Tony Finau, World No. 6 Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson and Cameron Young, each received $10,000.

2022 U.S. Open Final Prize Money Payout

Win: Matthew Fitzpatrick (-6), $3,150,000

T-2: Scottie Scheffler (-5), $1,557,687

T-2: Will Zalatoris (-5), $1,557,687

4: Hideki Matsuyama (-3), $859,032

T-5: Collin Morikawa (-2), $674, 953

T-5: Rory McIlroy (-2), $674, 953

T-7: Denny McCarthy (-1), $487,926

T-7: Adam Hadwin (-1), $487,926

T-7: Keegan Bradley (-1), $487,926

T-10: Gary Woodland (E), $407, 219

T-10: Joel Dahmen (E), $407, 219

Full leaderboard available here

12: $359,311

13: $334,805

14: $309,008

15: $286,896

16: $268,470

17: $253,729

18: $238,988

19: $224,247

20: $209,506

21: $196,792

22: $184,078

23: $171,732

24: $160,308

25: $150,358

26: $141,882

27: $135,432

28: $129,720

29: $124,192

30: $118,665

31: $113,137

32: $107,609

33: $102,081

34: $97,106

35: $93,052

36: $88,998

37: $85,129

38: $81,444

39: $77,758

40: $74,073

41: $70,388

42: $66,703

43: $63,017

44: $59,332

45: $55,647

46: $52,330

47: $49,013

48: $45,881

49: $44,038

50: $42,196

51: $41,090

52: $40,169

53: $39,432

54: $39,063

55: $38,695

56: $38,326

57: $37,958

58: $37,589

59: $37,221

60: $36,852