US Open Golf Prize Money 2022: Final Leaderboard, Total Purse and Payouts

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Matt Fitzpatrick just added another storybook ending into the annals of PGA history after winning his first ever major championship at the 2022 U.S. Open.

With the victory, he’s only the second player to win a U.S. Amateur title and the U.S. Open on the same course since Jack Nicklaus, who did it back in 1972.

Heading into the final round of play at The Country Club at Brookline on Sunday, the 27-year old England native shared the lead with Will Zalatoris and had a one-stroke lead over Jon Rahm after 54 holes.

But Fitzpatrick separated himself from the pack by delivering one of the greatest ball-striking rounds ever by hitting 17 out of 18 greens before capping it off by two-putting for par to finish the tournament at 6 under.

Zalatoris needed a birdie on the 18th to send it to an aggregate playoff, but missed the putt to the left, forcing him to finish tied for second with Scottie Scheffler.

After his breakthrough win at Brookline, the Englishman, who currently sits at No. 18 player on the Official World Golf Rankings, will take home a hefty $3,150,000 for his troubles.

Here's the final breakdown of how the top-10 players on the leaderboard will split the $17.5 million purse.

2022 U.S. Open Leaderboard and Payouts

1. Matt Fitzpatrick (-6), $3,150,000

2. Scottie Scheffler (-5), $1,890,000

T2. Will Zalatoris (-5), $1,225,374

4. Hideki Matsuyama (-3), $859,032

5. Rory McIlroy (-2), $715,491

T5. Collin Morikawa (-2), $634,415

7. Keegan Bradley (-1), $571,950

T7. Denny McCarthy (-1), $512,249

T7. Adam Hadwin (-1), $463,604

10. Gary Woodland (E), $425,830

Fitzpatrick Will Never Forget His First

It took nine years, but Sunday’s win at Brookline was indeed a full circle moment for Fitzpatrick.

The Englishman took home the U.S. Amateur at The Country Club back in 2013 and won his first major at the same club in 2022.

Familiarity had to play a part, but it was the ball-striking masterclass and his penchant for making a boatload of putts that helped him edge out the lead over Scheffler and Zalatoris in the final round.

He made it look easy, but according to the man himself, it wasn’t a walk in the park by a long shot.

“With it being a major, it's quite different than a regular PGA Tour event,” Fitzpatrick told ESPN’s Mark Schlabach. “At the end of the day, they're just really hard to win. I think up until Southern Hills, really, I didn't really appreciate how hard it is actually to win a major. Yeah, I've not challenged, really, up until then.

“I think, myself included, and people on the outside maybe think it's easier than it is. You just have to look at Tiger [Woods]. He knocked off so many in such a quick span. That's why I think people think, 'Oh, it's a piece of cake; it's like a regular Tour event.' But it's not.”

Now that he’s won his first major tournament here in the United States, there’s a chance that he gets a higher seeding on the Official World Golf Rankings to go along with all of the accolades that are sure to start coming his way.

But Fitzpatrick wasn’t the only one to breakthrough at Brookline.

His caddie, Billy Foster, also got his first major win on Sunday after more than 30 years on the Tour.

How’s that for storybook endings?