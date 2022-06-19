Warriors' Projected Roster Salary, Penalties If Looney, Porter, More Sign Contracts

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors' record-setting payroll could continue to skyrocket next season.

Bobby Marks of ESPN wrote the Warriors' payroll (including luxury tax) could reach up to $430 million if the team re-signs Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney and Otto Porter Jr. to new contracts. Marks speculated all three players could ink deals for around $6 million per season.

Looney, Payton and Porter have all expressed an interest in returning next season.

"I always want to be back here," Looney said, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN. "I want to come back and try to defend what we just won and be a part of something special again."

The Warriors will also have to make a long-term decision about the future of Jordan Poole, who is eligible for a rookie extension this offseason. Poole was sensational for much of Golden State's playoff run and likely added tens of millions of dollars to his bank account on his next contract in the process.

While Poole's deal would not kick in until the 2023-24 season, it's worth considering just how much Golden State ownership is willing to spend. Andrew Wiggins will also be eligible for an extension this offseason coming off his starring performance in the Finals.

Golden State already had the NBA's highest payroll (including luxury tax) at $346 million last season. They're going to now get a first-hand lesson on how expensive winning can get.