Bart Scott Thinks All NFL Defenders Prefer To Play vs. Tom Brady Than Peyton Manning

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Tom Brady might be the G.O.A.T. in the eyes of most football fans, but some still believe Peyton Manning was the better quarterback.

Former NFL linebacker Bart Scott argued Manning was a tougher matchup and thinks it's a common belief among players:

"I'd much rather go against Tom Brady every day of the week than go against Peyton Manning," Scott said. "I believe that's how everybody feels."

Scott thought Brady was more a product of the system.

"Tom Brady was more about Bill Belichick, the entire team, the execution, them having a game plan," he said.

Scott had experience with both quarterbacks during his 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets. Manning eliminated Scott's teams in the playoffs after the 2006 and 2009 seasons, while the Jets beat both Manning and Brady on the way to the AFC title game in 2010.

The linebacker also faced the quarterbacks a combined 15 times in the regular season.

Brady obviously has the better resume with seven Super Bowl titles compared to two for Manning, but the firsthand experience offers a different perspective.