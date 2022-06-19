Jordan Poole Jokes About Warriors Contract: 'I Only Stayed in School for 2 Years'

Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

The University of Michigan education doesn't seem to be working out for Jordan Poole.

The Golden State Warriors guard is eligible for a max extension this offseason worth up to $190 million over five years, but he isn't exactly sure how the financials will work.

"I only stayed in school for two years, so you’re asking the wrong person," Poole said, per C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle.

There could be some tough decisions depending on the Warriors' offer this summer. Golden State already owes over $25 million to each of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins in 2022-23, which could limit what the team can pay Poole.

Poole would then have to choose between accepting a hometown discount or playing the upcoming season on his $3.9 million salary before becoming a restricted free agent in 2023.

Based on his recent comments, however, it seems Poole will let his agent handle these discussions.