Eagles' Devon Allen Wins 3rd 110m Hurdles Race in a Week After Victory in France

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles receiver Devon Allen continues to showcase his speed, winning his third 110-meter hurdles race in a span of a week.

The 27-year-old finished first in the Diamond League event in Paris on Saturday, posting a time of 13.16 seconds, per Bobby Kownack of NFL.com. He also won races Thursday and last Sunday, with the latter's 12.84 representing the third-fastest time ever.

Allen is a three-time United States champion in the 110-meter hurdles and finished fourth at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

In addition to his track success, Allen is attempting a return to the football field after stepping away in 2016 following his junior season at Oregon. He signed with the Eagles this April and has been adamant he can continue with two disciplines.

"During the football season, I’m going to play football," Allen said this week, per WorldAthletics.org. "And once February comes along and we’ve won the Super Bowl, hopefully I’m going to come back and start training for track and get ready for the major championships."

He plans to attend the Eagles training camp, which starts July 26.