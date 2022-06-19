Ja Morant Responds to Draymond Green, Wants Grizzlies at Warriors on Christmas Day

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Ja Morant is coming for the defending NBA champions.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard said he wants to play the Warriors on Christmas Day in a back-and-forth with Draymond Green.

The Grizzlies and Warriors have a simmering rivalry, with now multiple members of the veteran Golden State unit taking issue with comments made by Memphis players. After the Warriors closed out their championship win over the Boston Celtics, Klay Thompson called out Jaren Jackson Jr. for a tweet the Grizzlies forward sent out in March.

“Strength in numbers is alive and well,” Thompson told reporters after the win. “There was this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted ‘Strength in numbers’ after they beat us in the regular season, and it pissed me off so much. I can’t wait to retweet that thing. Freakin’ bum. I had to watch that. I’m like, ‘This freakin’ clown.’

"Sorry, that memory just popped up. Gonna mock us? You ain’t ever been there before. We’ve been there before, we know what it takes. So to be here again, hold that.”

The Warriors eliminated the Grizzlies during the second round of the playoffs in a hotly contested series, so the NBA could easily book those two teams for the Christmas schedule.

The NBA champion typically plays a home game on Christmas, and giving this growing rivalry a chance to shine on the brightest regular-season stage would be a potential ratings bonanza.