UFC's Dana White Won't Book Cowboy Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon Again After Cancellation

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The fight between Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and Joe Lauzon is off.

UFC President Dana White said he has no plans to re-book the fight between the two after having to cancel for a second time.

"That thing's getting like Tony [Ferguson] and Khabib [Nurmagomedov]," White told reporters. "No, I will not book that fight again."

Lauzon was forced to withdraw from Saturday's scheduled fight because of a medical issue. The fight was originally supposed to take place May 7 at UFC 274, but Cerrone pulled out because of an illness.

"So I'm not fighting Cowboy Cerrone tonight," Lauzon wrote on Instagram. "The freakiest weirdest thing ever: I weigh-in officially, I got sit down, and I got to put my socks on, I turn my knee out, and my knee locks out.

"I've dealt with meniscus injuries on both knees, but this knee in particular, had it cleaned out a bunch of times, but when it does lock up, I can usually straighten out, it unlocks, totally fine, 100 percent, immediately. This time, I'm now surrounded by all the fighters, commission, Cowboy's in the room, I'm trying not to make a scene and let people know there's not a problem with my knee. Eventually, I end up hopping on one of my cornerman's back, acted like I was choking him like we were joking, but I couldn't stand. I couldn't walk at all."

Cerrone has not fought since May 2021 and has not won a fight in the UFC since 2019. He has five losses and one no-contest in that span, but he remains one of the sport's most popular figures. His 23 wins in the UFC are tied for the most in the promotion's history.

Lauzon has not fought since 2019 and has only one fight in the last four years. He defeated Jonathan Pearce by TKO in his last UFC bout.