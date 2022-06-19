Warriors' Draymond Green Fires Back at Ja Morant After 'Real Estate' Tweet

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The beef between members of the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies doesn't appear to be going away any time soon.

After Ja Morant tweeted that the Grizzlies "got a lot of real estate" in Klay Thompson's mind, Dubs forward Draymond Green couldn't help but respond to his comments.



The bickering began when Thompson recalled a tweet from Grizzlies veteran Jaren Jackson Jr. after winning the 2022 NBA title. Jackson tweeted Golden State's slogan after Memphis beat the Warriors during the regular season in March.

During his postgame press conference after eliminating the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Thompson called Jackson a "freakin' bum" for the tweet, noting that he couldn't wait to get on Twitter to retweet it.

Thompson's comments prompted Morant's tweet, which then resulted in Green weighing in. Jackson has yet to comment since the back-and-forth began earlier this week.

The Warriors eliminated the Grizzlies in a heated six-game series in this year's Western Conference Semifinals. We should be in for some entertaining games between these two teams during the 2022-23 campaign.