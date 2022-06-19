NBA Rumors: Rockets Seeking 1st-Round Pick for Eric Gordon After Christian Wood Trade

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets may not be done dealing veteran players as they continue to move forward with their rebuilding effort.

Per NBA reporter Marc Stein in his Substack newsletter, the Rockets are trying to find a trade for Eric Gordon and they want a first-round pick in return.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Houston agreed to send Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks for a package that included the No. 26 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

The Rockets are also receiving the expiring contracts of Boban Marjanovic, Marquese Chriss, Trey Burke and Sterling Brown in the deal.

Gordon was frequently mentioned as a trade candidate prior to the Feb. 10 trade deadline. Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle noted in January that Houston was going to be cautious with its moves because its "priority would be getting picks with as little protection as possible, rather than with more immediate returns."

One reason the Rockets could afford to be more particular is that they already have two first-round picks (Nos. 3 and 17 overall) this year.

It's unclear if the Rockets are pursuing another pick this year or in future years to deal Gordon. They already have multiple first-round picks in six of the next seven drafts through 2028.

Gordon's contract could make him an attractive trade candidate for teams seeking to boost their offense. The 33-year-old is owed $19.6 million in 2022-23 and a $20.9 million non-guaranteed salary in 2023-24.

As the Rockets were in the midst of a 20-62 record this season, Gordon remained a productive player when he was able to play. He averaged 13.4 points per game on 47.5 percent shooting (41.2 percent from behind the arc).

Gordon has the ability to play in a starting lineup or provide a spark off the bench. His history as a scorer and team-friendly contract could make him a highly sought-after player in a trade this offseason.