BIG3 League Basketball 2022 Results: Joe Johnson Shines as Triplets Earn 1st Win

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images for BIG3

The BIG3 is back.

The three-on-three league returned Saturday with a trio of games and a number of marquee names to open the season. Below, we'll take a look at the scores and highlights from the slate of matchups.

Triplets def. Trilogy, 51-45

Joe Johnson can still fill it up.

The former NBA All-Star, two-time BIG3 MVP and two-time BIG3 scoring leader lit up the Trilogy, scoring 30 points and adding eight rebounds in the 51-45 win.

Jeremy Pargo added 16 points and five boards, while James White (21 points, six rebounds) and Isaiah Briscoe (20 points, five boards, five assists) led the way for Trilogy.

Starting off the season with a showdown of the best two champions—the Triplets won in 2019, while the Trilogy are the defending champions (there was no 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic)—proved to be a great opening act for the BIG3.

As he's done so many times in the past, Johnson met the moment.

3's Company def. Bivouac, 50-47

Now that's how you make a debut.

Michael Beasley came as advertised in his first BIG3 game ever, putting up 26 points and two blocks for 3's Company in a tight 50-47 win over Bivouac.

Mario Chalmers added 10 points, six rebounds and five assists in the victory, nailing the game-sealing shot.

Beasley and Chalmers helped to spoil another BIG3 debut, as Gerald Green scored a cool 26 points himself to go along with nine rebounds in his first appearance for Bivouac.

Green and Beasley sure look primed for big debut campaigns.

Ghost Ballers def. 3 Headed Monsters, 53-50

Kevin Murphy tried to pull the defending runners-up to an opening win in the 2022 season. The balanced attack of Ghost Ballers had other ideas.

Despite 28 points from Murphy, the Ghost Ballers defeated the 3 Headed Monsters 53-50, with major contributions from Mike Taylor (18 points, six boards), Chris Johnson (13 points, seven rebounds), Jermaine Taylor (11 points) and Darnell Jackson (nine points, five boards).

Murphy made things very interesting late, hitting a four-pointer to send the game into overtime.

But a Johnson block and Jackson finish ended the proceedings.

That's how you finish a day of BIG3 action.