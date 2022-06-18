Bradley Beal Says He's Made Decision on Future with Wizards, Gives Injury Update

Elsa/Getty Images

Bradley Beal's future with the Washington Wizards is no longer up in the air, at least for him.

Beal said Saturday in an interview with The Athletic's Josh Robbins that he has made a decision but can't yet share what it is because "it would be improper to discuss any potential future contract while he's still fulfilling his current contract."

Beal, who has a $36.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season, also told reporters that "a lot" of people from teams tried to recruit him this offseason. He added that his recovery from wrist surgery is going well and that he has been cleared for on-court activities.

Beal's comments come after he told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks that his decision to opt into his player option would hinge on whether he believes the Wizards can win in 2022-23 and beyond.

Beal said, as transcribed by Jack Maloney of CBS Sports:

"Obviously, I consider my family. What do they wanna do? Where do they wanna live? What are they comfortable with? And, obviously, the team. So, it is surreal in a lot of ways to be in the position I am in. It is crazy numbers. It is what it is. It's uncontrollable. It's out of my control. But I'm blessed to be here. Again, I don't shy away from that. I take it on with a full front and I have to do what's best for me. There is a little anxiety because I have to make the decision and time is counting down. We're in June now. But it's fun to be in this position.

"I know what my decision will be based off of, and that's gonna be where I feel like I can win. That's going to be my decision. If I feel like I can win in D.C., that's what I'm gonna do. I want people to respect that."

Beal has spent his entire career with the Wizards, who selected him third overall in the 2012 NBA draft. The 28-year-old has been one of the best shooting guards in the NBA since then, but Washington has had minimal playoff success, making the postseason in just five of Beal's 10 seasons.

The Wizards have also never made it past the conference semifinals with Beal on the roster and have not had a winning season since the 2017-18 campaign, when they finished fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.

Despite appearing in just 40 games during the 2021-22 season, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists while shooting 45.1 percent from the floor and 30.0 percent from deep.

It appears the Wizards are trying to get their superstar some help, as NBA insider Quinton Mayo reported Thursday that the franchise is interested in acquiring one of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC), Dejounte Murray (SAS) or Malcolm Brogdon (IND) this summer.

However, only time will tell if Beal wants to give winning in D.C. another shot or if he would rather attempt to win a title elsewhere, perhaps with a team that has had a little more success over the last several seasons.