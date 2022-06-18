Andrew Wiggins Says He 'Would Love' to Sign Contract Extension with Warriors

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Andrew Wiggins has one year and $33.6 million remaining on his contract with the Golden State Warriors and is set to become a free agent next summer.

But if the Dubs are interested in a contract extension, Wiggins—fresh off of winning a title with the organization—is ready to stay in the Bay Area.

"I'd love to stay here," he told reporters Saturday. "Being here is top-notch... we're all one big family. A lot of places say that, but they show that through their actions."

The 27-year-old was Golden State's second-most-important player in the NBA Finals behind Steph Curry, averaging 18.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game while playing suffocating defense on Boston Celtics' star Jayson Tatum.

The former top overall pick was also a first-time All-Star this past season, putting up 17.2 points per game during the regular season while shooting a career-best 39.3 percent from three.

Wiggins has had a fascinating transformation during his NBA career, going from a highly hyped prospect for the Minnesota Timberwolves to a somewhat underachieving wing option for the team, as his partnership with Karl-Anthony Towns and eventually Jimmy Butler never quite elevated the Wolves to contender status.

He was traded to the Dubs in the 2019-20 season in the deal that sent D'Angelo Russell back to Minny, and the initial belief was that the Warriors would ultimately use him and their draft assets to put another veteran star next to Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Instead, Wiggins made himself an indispensable part of this year's championship team, finally living up to the promise he showed coming out of Kansas.

That makes him a very real candidate to sign a lucrative extension this offseason, with Wiggins and Jordan Poole joking during the team's Game 6 celebration that a bag was incoming for both of them:

It won't be cheap to keep these Warriors together. But to this point, the Dubs haven't shied away from spending. To keep Wiggins, they'll need to take that mentality to the extreme.