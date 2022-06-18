Wizards Rumors: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dejounte Murray, Brogdon Trades Interest WAS

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

It appears the Washington Wizards are looking at a variety of players to pair with Bradley Beal ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Wizards are interested in several point guards, including Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, San Antonio Spurs veteran Dejounte Murray and Indiana Pacers veteran Malcolm Brogdon, according to NBA insider Quinton Mayo.

Though Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer recently reported that the Pacers are testing the market for Brogdon, it's unclear if the Thunder would be willing to part ways with Gilgeous-Alexander or the Spurs with Murray.

Gilgeous-Alexander has become a cornerstone for the Thunder, and he had a solid 2021-22 season, averaging a career-high 24.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 45.3 percent from the floor and 30.0 percent from deep in 56 games.

If Oklahoma City were to part ways with the 23-year-old, it would cost Washington a pretty penny. That said, the Thunder own the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft and could use that to select a replacement for him.

We know Thunder general manager Sam Presti likes to stockpile draft picks. Would he be willing to part ways with Gilgeous-Alexander for a package of picks and players? It's worth wondering.

Murray, meanwhile, would also be difficult for the Wizards to acquire, as he also had a career year this season. The 25-year-old averaged a career-high 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor and 32.7 percent from deep in 68 games.

As for Brogdon, he had a solid 2021-22 season, averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 31.2 percent from deep in 36 games. However, the Pacers could stand to move him following the acquisition of Tyrese Haliburton.

With Indiana attempting to get younger, Brogdon doesn't fit the team's timeline at 29 years old. While he's not the best of the three players the Wizards desire, he would be Washington's most reasonable option.

If the Wizards don't land any of these players, they'll need to do something else to entice Beal, who has a player option for the 2022-23 season, to stay. The three-time All-Star recently said he was going to base his decision on where he feels he can win, and if he feels the Wizards can't win next season, he'll likely move on.

Washington hasn't had a winning season since the 2017-18 campaign and has made the playoffs just twice in the last five seasons. The team finished the 2021-22 season 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 35-47 record.