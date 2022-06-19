The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ESPN 37

0 of 6

One week, it's Southeast Asia. The next week, it's central Texas.

The UFC followed last Saturday's pay-per-view event in Singapore with a 10,000-mile jaunt to the east for a rare Fight Night show away from its Las Vegas home.

The Moody Center in Austin hosted what turned out to be a 13-bout card that lost its co-main event on the morning of the show when veteran lightweight Joe Lauzon pulled out with a knee injury apparently suffered at Friday's weigh-in.

The 38-year-old, inactive since 2019, was scheduled to face fellow O.G. Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone but took to Instagram on Saturday morning to break the cancelation news.

"The freakiest, weirdest thing ever," he said. "I weigh-in officially, everything is fine. ... I go to put my socks on, I turn my knee out, and my knee locks out. ... I'm trying not to make a scene and let people know I got a problem with my knee.

"Eventually, I hopped on one of my cornerman's back, acted like I was choking him like we were joking ... but I couldn't stand. I couldn't walk at that point."

A bantamweight bout matching Adrian Yanez and Tony Kelley was elevated from the preliminary card to maintain a six-bout main show that was headlined by world-ranked featherweights Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett.

The announcing team of Brendan Fitzgerald, Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz handled blow-by-blow and analysis for the ESPN broadcast, and Megan Olivi worked the rest of the room for features and breaking news.

It was just the third Fight Night show of 2022 away from the Apex facility and the first since a visit to the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, in late March.