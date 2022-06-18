NBA Rumors: Magic's Terrence Ross on Trade Block Ahead of 2022 Draft

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Now that the 2021-22 NBA season is officially over, it's time for the annual tradition of Terrence Ross trade rumors.

Per HoopsHype.com's Michael Scotto, the Orlando Magic swingman is available with rival clubs hoping the team will lower its asking price to multiple second-round draft picks.

Ross was arguably the NBA's most-discussed trade candidate leading up to the February trade deadline who wound up not getting moved.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics were frequently mentioned as potential landing spots for Ross if he was dealt during the season.

Per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, the Celtics were building a package around Dennis Schroder, another player and "likely a draft pick" for Ross.

Schroder wound up being traded to the Houston Rockets in a package for Daniel Theis.

The Athletic's Shams Charania noted early in the 2021-22 season that the Magic "have sought draft capital—such as a first-round pick—in talks" for Ross.

It's unclear at this point if the Magic are going to insist on a first-round draft pick in return for Ross.

There does seem to be a strong possibility that Ross will get traded this offseason. He told Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel in April that he was expecting to be dealt in March 2021 in the wake of the trades that sent Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier out of Orlando.

"They kind of were making that move already when they started trading the other guys," Ross said. "They just didn’t get around to me. They told me that’s what they were planning to do with me."

Ross' contract might actually help to facilitate a trade. The 31-year-old is entering the final season of his deal with an $11.5 million expiring salary. His production dropped off with just 10.0 points and 2.6 rebounds with a 39.7 field-goal percentage .

The Magic have the potential to jump-start their rebuild in the 2022 NBA draft. They have the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 2004. Adding a high-ceiling rookie to a roster and potentially acquiring a long-term asset by dealing Ross would be a huge step forward for the organization.