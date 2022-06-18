Warriors Rumors: Kevon Looney Interests Hornets, Kings in NBA Free Agency

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors big man Kevon Looney, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent, is in for a big payday after helping the franchise win its fourth NBA championship in the last eight seasons, and it appears a number of teams are interested in his services.

The Charlotte Hornets and Sacramento Kings are interested in signing Looney this summer, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

"After playing a pivotal role in Golden State’s championship success, Kevon Looney’s forthcoming free agency will be monitored more closely than anyone might have imagined a month ago. Charlotte and Sacramento, soon to be coached by Golden State assistant Mike Brown, are among the teams said to be interested in signing Looney away from the Warriors, who spent nearly $350 million this season on salary and luxury tax for their championship roster."

Looney had a solid 2021-22 season for the Warriors. He appeared in all 82 regular-season games, making 80 starts, and averaged 6.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor.

The 26-year-old was just as good in the playoffs, appearing in all 22 games and making 13 starts, averaging 5.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 65.9 percent from the floor.

Looney is coming off a three-year, $14.5 million deal with Golden State, who selected him in the first round of the 2015 draft. He should receive a nice raise ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, but obviously the Dubs are going to face some hefty competition for his services.

Charlotte's interest in Looney comes as little surprise as it could use a solid interior presence to complement LaMelo Ball and the team's other shooters. In addition, the Hornets need a player who can help on the glass.

Mason Plumlee still has one year remaining on his contract, but Looney would be a solid depth addition for the franchise with Montrezl Harrell set to become a free agent.

As for the Kings, they don't necessarily have a huge need for Looney with both Domantas Sabonis and Richaun Holmes on the roster. However, he would undoubtedly strengthen the team's play on the boards.

That said, Looney has won three titles with the Warriors, so it would be no surprise to see him re-sign with the Dubs this summer and help the team contend for another championship in 2022-23 and beyond.