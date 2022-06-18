Avalanche's Jack Johnson Graduates from Michigan After 18 Years: 'Proud of That'

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson graduated from the University of Michigan this spring with a degree in general studies, per ESPN's Kristen Shilton.

"What did it take me, 18 years [to finish]? Most people are at least a doctor at that point," Johnson said. "As a little kid, I never really thought I'd be good enough to play in the NHL. I grew up dreaming of playing college hockey at Michigan, I wanted to graduate from there. It meant a lot to me. [To] graduate, [I'm] pretty proud of that."

The 35-year-old has served as a third-pairing option for the Avalanche during the team's postseason run to the Stanley Cup Final.

During a 16-year career that has also included stops with the Los Angeles Kings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers, Johnson would take classes either online or during the offseason, chipping away at his degree.

Now, in the same summer, he's both a college graduate and playing in his first Stanley Cup Final.

"It's incredibly special," he said of trying to win the Cup. "You never know if you're going to get an opportunity to play for it. And we've worked so hard this year to get to this point where we now have an opportunity. You never know if you're going to get back here. It took me this long to get a chance here. It's special, and we're trying to make the most of it."